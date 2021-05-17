Associated Banc Corp Has $6.30 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 26,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

