Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,164 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

