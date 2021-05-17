Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.60. 229,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,270,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $235.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

