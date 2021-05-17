At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of At Home Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of At Home Group stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that At Home Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

