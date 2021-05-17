Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Athene were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 147.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.45.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

