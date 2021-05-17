Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.45.

A number of research firms have commented on ATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $62.23 on Monday. Athene has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

