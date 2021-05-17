Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $75.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAWW shares. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

AAWW stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $295,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,580 shares of company stock valued at $8,524,961. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

