AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 246,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.24 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

