AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

AudioEye stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

