Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC cut Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE:ACB opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

