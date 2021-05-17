Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 31,533 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 464.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.50 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

