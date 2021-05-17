Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after buying an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

