Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $889,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

