Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,903 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,113 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $493.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.