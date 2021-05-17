Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.51% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $67.00 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.

