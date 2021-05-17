Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 342 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 74,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10.

