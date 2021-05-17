Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $51.08 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

