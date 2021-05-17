Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $34.00 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $34.00 or 0.00078974 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.38 billion and $569.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.90 or 0.00322652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005685 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 383,083,959 coins and its circulating supply is 128,917,924 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

