Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 4,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.