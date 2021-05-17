Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 52,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

