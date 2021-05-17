Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,031 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $315.94 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.12 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $895.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,839,096 shares of company stock worth $542,948,913. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

