Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 96,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,296,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,141,000 after buying an additional 176,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 368,933 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 307,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 95,472 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 189,011 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $33.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

