Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 105,686 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,686 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,597,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $100.78.

