Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga Sells 5,760 Shares

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 957,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,346. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $90.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.37.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57,467 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

