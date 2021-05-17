Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. 411,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,646. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,273,000 after acquiring an additional 573,959 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avista by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after purchasing an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,856,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 528,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avista by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

