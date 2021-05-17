AVROBIO’s (AVRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.22.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $9.60 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

