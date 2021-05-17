AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $54.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

