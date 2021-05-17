B. Riley Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.14% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRKS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.60.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

