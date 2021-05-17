B. Riley Weighs in on Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

