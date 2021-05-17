Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Purchases A$99,325.00 in Stock

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) insider David Kirk acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,325.00 ($70,946.43).
David Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 6th, David Kirk acquired 72,500 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,325.00 ($70,946.43).
Bailador Technology Investments Company Profile
