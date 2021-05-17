Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $52.00 on Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $52.00 or 0.00115218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $361.08 million and approximately $74.55 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

