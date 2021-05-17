Ballast Inc. Acquires 1,239 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 54,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 123,735 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.14. 85,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

