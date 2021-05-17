Ballast Inc. Buys 386 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 19,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Danaher by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.26. 21,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,257. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.74 and a 200 day moving average of $232.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

