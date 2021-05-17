Ballast Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 20,378.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,158,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.07 on Monday, reaching $2,312.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,969.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

