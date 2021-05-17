BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $31.73 on Friday. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 479,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

