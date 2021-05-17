Bank of America Upgrades Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to “Buy”

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $265.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins has a 12 month low of $153.31 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,882.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.