Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ: BWFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/7/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

5/4/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

5/4/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $28.23. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Get Bankwell Financial Group Inc alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,299 shares of company stock valued at $142,835. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.