Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $68.53 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

