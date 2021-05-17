Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $199.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.89 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day moving average is $158.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.