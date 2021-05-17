Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after buying an additional 521,753 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in BCE by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in BCE by 7.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,404,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,805,000 after buying an additional 306,026 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

