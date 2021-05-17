Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Deere & Company by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,204,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,298 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after buying an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $81,361,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.17.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.