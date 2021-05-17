Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.