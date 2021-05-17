BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

BBTV stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64. BBTV has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

