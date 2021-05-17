Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

