Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Buys 352 Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

AIA stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day moving average is $90.46.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

