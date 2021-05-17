Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $11.87 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,313 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $173.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.28. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

