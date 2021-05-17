Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $436,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJR opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.