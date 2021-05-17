Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,838 shares of company stock worth $21,808,874. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.73 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

