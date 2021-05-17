Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 709 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMC. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50.

