Benchmark Upgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after acquiring an additional 837,037 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,980,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 79,070 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 258,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 61.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.